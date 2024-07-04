VIDEO: Wankhede Reverberates With 'Hardik, Hardik' Chants After Rohit Sharma Praises All-Rounder

Chants of "Hardik,Hardik" at Wankhede during the felicitation of the T20 WC winning team on Thursday | X

The crowd at Wankhede on Thursday chanted "Hardik, Hardik" after Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup, praised the all-rounder for the last over bowled by Pandya against South Africa in the final. A visibly emotional Hardik Pandya too acknowledged the crowd and Rohit Sharma for the gesture during the felicitation event held to honour the world champion team.

Hardik Pandya looked both amused and moved as chants of "Hardik, Hardik" reverberated in the Wankhede, the same Wankhede cricket stadium where the crowd gave him a horrid time during the IPL. The all-rounder was booed during the home games of Mumbai Indians after hostile fans held him responsible for the unceremonious exit of Rohit Sharma as the skipper of MI. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL.

"Hats-off to him...for bowling the last over," said Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya as the crowd erupted with chants of "Hardik, Hardik."

Hardik Pandya successfully defended 16 runs in the final over and helped India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final match. The all rounder's contributions played a key role in India's successful campaign at the World Cup.

The Indian cricket team has been basking in the glory of the World Cup victory after returning to the country with the long-awaited trophy. A victory parade was held with the team atop an open bus and fans thronged Mumbai's Marine Drive and Wankhede to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.