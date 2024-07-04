VIDEO: Team India's VISTARA FLIGHT Gets 'Water Salute' Upon Arrival

Mumbai: Beautiful visuals surfaced from the Mumbai Airport after the plane carrying the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team arrived at the tarmac. The plane with the Indian cricket team, upon touching down at the runway, was given a cannon salute upon arrival.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of fans is awaiting the team's arrival at the Marine Drive in Mumbai for the team's victory parade. Unprecedented scenes were witnessed at the Marine Drive promenade which looked covered in the sea of blue as fans thronged the 'Queen's necklace' in Indian jersey.

India won the 2024 International T20 Men's World Cup by beating South Africa in the final in a tight contest at the Bridgetown. This is the first win at any ICC tournament for India after the 2013 Champions Trophy. This is also the second time that India got its hand on the T20 World Cup trophy after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007.