VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Gets Mobbed At Chandigarh Airport As Massive Crowd Welcomes India's T20 World Cup Hero

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was literally mobbed by fans waiting at the Chandigarh Airport after he landed home from Mumbai on Saturday evening. Arshdeep was part of Team India's celebrations in the maximum city where they did a victory parade and later felicitated by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Lakhs of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the Men in Blue on top of a specially-made open bus. Some of them are now going back to their homes after the celebrations in Mumbai.

Mohammad Siraj got a champion's welcome in Hyderabad on Friday evening and the same was reserved for Arshdeep in Punjab.

The left-arm seamer finished the tournament as the joint-highest wicket taker with 17. He also bowled the crucial penultimate over in the final, giving away just 4 runs and picked up a couple of wickets before that during South Africa's run chase to help India win by 7 runs in Barbados.

Arshdeep's parents were present at the stadium to cheer for their son and also came to the Airport to receive him along with a huge crowd.

"I am feeling very happy. I thank everyone for giving me so much love," Arshdeep told reporters amid the chaos.

The Indian team is the first to win a T20 World Cup without losing a single game in their campaign. Rohit also joined Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni as only the third Indian captain to win a World Cup.

He is also the only player who's lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007 and now as the skipper in 2024.