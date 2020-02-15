Summer Olympics 2020: Bhawna Jat secures Tokyo spot in 20km RaceWalk event

India's female race walker Bhawna Jat has earned a quota for Tokyo Olympics Games in 20km RaceWalk event after setting a new national record at the National Race Walk Championships on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Rajasthan clocked a record time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 54 seconds to bring about her win at the Seventh National Race Walk Championships. She comfortably beat the Olympic qualification mark of 1:31.00.

Her previous best in the category was 1:38.30, which she had set in October last year.