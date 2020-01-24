Summer Olympics 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises Rs 6 cr for gold medallists

Apart from this, those winning silver and bronze medals at the prestigious quadrennial event will be rewarded with Rs 4 and 2 crore, respectively. Besides, all the Uttar Pradesh athletes participating in the Tokyo Games would be given Rs 10 lakh each by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

The Chief Minister also announced that those winning gold medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games will get Rs 50 lakh, those winning silver Rs 30 lakh, bronze 15 and participants will be provided 5 lakh each.