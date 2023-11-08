'Stones Will Be Thrown At Shakib Al Hasan In Sri Lanka': Angelo Mathews's Brother Issues Threat After Timed Out Row

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews's brother has issued a warning for Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan after the massive furore in the cricketing fraternity over the timed out dismissal in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be given timed out after Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal during Match 33 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which the latter eventually won by 3 wickets to knock out the 1996 champions from the World Cup.

Shakib has been facing backlash on social media and criticised heavily by former cricketers for showing lack of spirit by not taking back his appeal against Mathews.

Angelo's brother warns Shakib

Trevin Mathews, Angelo's brother who was a first-class cricketer back home, has now threatened Shakib that he will be stoned if he comes to play in Sri Lanka.

"We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game.

"Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans," Trevin told Deccan Chronicle.

Angelo calls Shakib a disgrace

Angelo Mathews himself was livid at Shakib and Bangladesh during and after the match. He called Shakib a disgrace and even said that no other team would have done what Bangladesh did in Delhi.

"I haven't done anything wrong. I had two minutes to get ready which I did but there was an equipment malfunction and I don't know where commonsense (had) gone. It was disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh," Mathews said during the post-match press conference.

"If they want to play cricket like that, stoop to that level, it is something wrong drastically. If I got late, past my two minutes and the law says I have to get ready in two minutes, I still had five more seconds to go.

"Until today I had utmost respect for him (Shakib) and Bangladesh team, obviously we all play to win and if it is within rules it is fine. But within two minutes I was there...we have video evidence. We will bring out a statement later. I am talking with proof from the time the catch was taken and then I got to the crease," he added.

