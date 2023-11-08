BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Was Warned By Umpires Before Being Timed Out

Angelo Mathews. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was reportedly aware of being timed out by the umpires during the 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Delhi. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the veteran cricketer received warning from on-field umpire Richard Illingworth that he had 30 seconds to get ready to face the incoming delivery.

Controversy erupted during the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 2023 World Cup game as Mathews was timed out after Shakib al Hasan appealed after the seam-bowling all-rounder called for a replacement helmet due to the broken strap. By the time Mathews got a new helmet, two and a half minutes had passed. He was not ready to face the ball within the stipulated two minutes and now holds the misfortune of being the first international batter to be dismissed by 'time out'.

According to the ICC regulations, a batter must be ready to face the delivery within two minutes of the fall of the previous wicket and not only taking the guard. The TV Umpire starts the clock immediately after the fall of the previous wicket.

"Very disappointing way that Bangladesh played" - Angelo Mathews

At the post-match press conference, Mathews slammed Shakib al Hasan, calling him a disgrace and opined that umpires had also made the wrong call. The veteran added:

"It was obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh. If they want to take wickets like that and stoop down to that level, there's something wrong, drastically. It's very disappointing way that Bangladesh played. If it was mankading or obstructing the field, there's no issue. Within two minutes I was at the crease, and it was when I was at the crease that my helmet broke. The umpires saw this. I still had five seconds left. After I showed my helmet, the umpires said [Bangladesh] had appealed. So I asked where common sense was because my two minutes hadn't passed."

4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 6, 2023

Mathews also took to his official handle on X, sharing proof of the fact that he had reached the crease on time.