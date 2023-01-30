Steve Smith, Beth Mooney clinch top honours at Cricket Australia awards, Usman Khawaja named Test Player of the Year

Cricket Australia hosted a glittering awards night on Monday with top players from both the men's and women's teams in attendance.

Former captain Steve Smith and Beth Mooney took home the top honours at the CA awards while Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year.

Smith bagged the Allan Border Medal for the fourth time to equal ex-skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke's record while Mooney clinched the Belinda Clark Medal for the second time in her career after 2021.

Mooney was also named the ODI Player of the Year in Australian women's cricket.

Smith meanwhile, beat the likes of Travis Head and David Warner in the voting to take the biggest honour in Australian men's cricket.

Warner won the ODI Player of the Year award while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was named the T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Steve Smith's dominant form in 2022

Smith player 32 internationals across formats last year in which he amassed 1,547 runs at an average of 55.25 with four hundreds and eight half-centuries.

He scored 863 runs in 10 Tests and 539 runs in 11 ODIs, apart from 145 runs in 11 T20Is in 2022.

Beth Mooney's Bradmanesque numbers

Mooney was a dominant force in 50-overs cricket last year with 403 runs from 10 ODIs at a Bradmanesque average of over 100.

Khawaja takes two awards

Opening batter Usman Khawaja took home two awards, including the Test Cricketer of the Year the name of which was dedicated to the late spin legend Shane Warne for the first time this year.

Khawaja amassed 825 runs from 9 Tests last year at 63.46 with two hundreds and five fifties. returned to the red-ball squad last year with a bang, smashing two hundreds in the Sydney Ashes Test against England.

Khawaja also bagged the Community Impact Award for his foundation's work off the field. The Usman Khawaja Foundation looks after young people from disadvantaged communities by providing educational and cricketing opportunities.

