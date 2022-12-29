AUS vs SA: Steve Smith reminds fans of Shane Warne as he bowls leg-spin with same 'Flight, revs', video goes viral; watch

Steve Smith refreshed memories of Shane Warne when he bowled with an action similar to the late Australian spin great on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against SA at Melbourne on Thursday.
The former captain bowled Lungi Ngidi with a classic leg-spinner for the final wicket as Australia romped home to an innings and 182-run win to clinch the three-match series 2-0.
In a video going viral on social media, Smith can be seen bowling with the action similar to Warne.
Netizens were quick to compare Smith with Warne.
Here are a few reaction
Meanwhile, spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 3-58 while replacement-pacer Scott Boland bagged 2-49 as Australia bowled out South Africa for 204 in their second innings to hand the visitors embarrassing defeat on Thursday.
The win in four days follows their humiliating 6-wicket thrashing within two days at the hands of the hosts in the first Test at Brisbane. The third and final Test will be played in Sydney from January 4.
Australia have boosted their chances of appearing at next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and put a big dent in South Africa's hopes with a dominant victory over the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
