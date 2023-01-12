Cricket Australia cancels Afghanistan series in UAE following Taliban restriction on women

e-Paper Get App
Following consultation with several stakeholders including the Australian Government, CA announced on Thursday that it would withdraw from the three-match series

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Cricket Australia (CA) has officially called off their series against Afhanistan scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates in March. In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Taliban's recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls' education and employment.

CA stands for female freedom and improved conditions

Following consultation with several stakeholders including the Australian Government, CA announced on Thursday that it would withdraw from the three-match series.  

"The Australian men's team will not play against Afghanistan in a scheduled three match ODI series in the UAE in March, After recent announcements by the Taliban restricting the freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan" CA said in their statement.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it added.

The Taliban regained control of the country following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and immediately placed restriction on female participation in sport which CA condemns.

Restrictions on female participation make Afghanistan the only ICC full member nation without a women's side at the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup beginning on Saturday in South Africa.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed concerns over the recent developments in Afghanistan and confirmed the topic would be discussed in it's next meeting.

"Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime,” Mr Allardice said.

“It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it's something our board will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we are aware, there isn't activity at the moment."

How does Australia's withdrawal affect them

Australia will forfeit the series and the 30 competition points on offer will be awarded to Afghanistan. This will however be insignificant to the five time ODI World Cup champions as they have already secured automatic qualificationto the World Cup in India in October.

The series against Afghanistan was to be Australia's last in the ODI Super League, but they will not be their last ODIs before the World Cup. 

They will play three ODIs (from March 17-22) in India following the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, five in South Africa in August and September, and three more in India immediately preceding the World Cup in October, but none of these will impact their World Cup qualification. 

