'Rats chewed it up': Australian Steve Smith on his frayed Baggy Green after social media criticism

Smith captained the side in the second Test against West Indies at Adelaide in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith on Tuesday cleared the air over the frayed Baggy Green he wore during the two-Test series against the West Indies recently, saying it was the handiwork of rats.

Smith captained the side in the second Test at Adelaide in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, but what caught the attention of spectators and television viewers alike was the prized cap that looked completely chewed up around the visor.

The star cricketer has worn the same cap in 88 Tests since his debut in 2010. The frayed Baggy Green started a debate on social media whether it was a sign of disrespect for the cap, which is regarded as a "national icon".

"The baggy green is arguably the cricket world's most iconic symbol" - Excuse me while I throw up. Aussies really have no idea how to conduct themselves. It's just a cap like every other nation has. You're not special," wrote Andrew McLean, a fan.

However, the 33-year-old cricketer said that he noticed the wear and tear during the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

"I left it overnight in the change room in Galle like I do everywhere and turned up next day and rats had got to it I think," Smith was quoted as saying by The Australian.

"I'm going to try and get it fixed this week, it's falling apart," he added.

Smith had scored an unbeaten 200 in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth, which the hosts won by 164 runs.

He then led the side in the second Test at Adelaide, thrashing the visitors by 419-runs.

