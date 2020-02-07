Stats Attack: Without Marcus Rashford, Manchester United would've been 19th in the table this season!

Manager Solskjaer, speaking after the Wolves game, said, “That backfired (decision to play Rashford), but you've got to go for them. He's got a knock and couldn't run. Let's test him for Sunday and see how he goes. He's had a few knocks with his back lately and he got another one."

Rashford had come off after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich before that match, with Solskjaer admitting the England international is carrying "quite a few knocks." The Norwegian still ran the risk of introducing his star striker 25 minutes from time and within three minutes United led.

Rashford has insisted that he would be back before the end of the season. Whether or not that is a possibility will depend on the medical staff and his ability to recover.

The Manchester club has won just one of their last five Premier League matches and is placed at 7th in the table, six points adrift of Chelsea. The club has signed Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan in a hope to fill up the gap left by Rashford’s injury.