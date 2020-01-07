Marcus Rashford wins PFA Premier League Player of the Month; takes cheeky dig at Premier League officials

His biggest performance in December came against Tottenham Hotspur, where he grabbed a brace in a 2-1 victory for United, and Manchester City, where we won and scored a penalty to score the first goal in United’s 2-1 victory over City.

He couldn’t do much against Everton and Watford but found the back of the net against Newcastle United on Boxing Day and against Burnley two days later.

He could have had one more goal at the start of December while playing against Aston Villa. He turned a header onto the inside of the post. But, on its way in, the ball managed to graze Villa keeper Tom Heaton. As a result, the goal was deemed to be an own goal and Rashford’s name was not added to the scoresheet.

When the award was announced on Twitter, the young forward, taking a cheeky dig at the Premier League, wrote, “Reckon I was one goal away from making [the] Premier League shortlist. I’m just saying guys."