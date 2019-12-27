'Not quite Ronaldo standards': Marcus Rashford has set himself crazy standards

In a win against Wolves, Manchester United star Anthony Martial scored a brace. A thunderous strike from Mason Greenwood put him on the scoreboard. Also, Marcus Rashford scored a flying header to put his name on the scoresheet.
After the game, Rashford took to twitter sharing a still from his flying header. "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it." wrote Rashford.
In a recent game against Samdoria, Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fabulous header which took the internet by a storm. The Portuguese star defied gravity to leap a massive 2.56 meters and get 1.5 seconds airtime. Referring to the same in his tweet, Rashford is keen on getting himself at Cristiano's level.
Rashford has previously admitted his admiration for Cristiano at many times. "I used to watch a lot of him growing up, all of his games. He always played free. No matter where he was playing, he played free and went out there and expressed himself. When you do that, that's when you play your best football.” said Rashford in an interview with The Telegraph.
Manchester United will play against Burnley and Arsenal next.
