After Best & Giggs, Marcus Rashford becomes 3rd youngest player to play 200 games at Man Utd

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become the 3rd youngest player to make 200 appearances for The Red Devils after playing against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Rashford bagged himself a brace rounding-off his total club goals tally to 64.
The striker took to Twitter expressing his gratitude towards United legends George Best and Ryan Giggs who marked the milestone before Rashford. "Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day," wrote Rashford.
"Giggsy was massive in getting my first opportunity so extra special for me. Grateful to everyone who’s helped me get to where I am," the star added.
On the workfront, United will play against Wolves for FA 3rd round replays, which will be followed by a game against Liverpool who are currently enjoying their status as league leaders and are title favourites.
