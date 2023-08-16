 Sri Lanka All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Retires From Tests To Prolong White-Ball Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Retires From Tests To Prolong White-Ball Career

Sri Lanka All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Retires From Tests To Prolong White-Ball Career

Wanindu Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on August 15 announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball programme going forward,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.

From four Tests, he took four wickets with his leg-spin. His last Test was against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2021.

Read Also
Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, Under Investigation For Match Fixing, Hit With Travel...
article-image

However, Hasaranga continues to be a prominent figure for Sri Lanka in white ball formats as the spin spearhead and a handy lower-order batsman.

From 48 ODIs, Hasaranga grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties.

Hasaranga has 91 wickets from 58 T20Is and amassed 533 runs with a fifty.

The Lankan is also a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC).

Read Also
WATCH: Pakistan Seamer Hassan Ali Has Fun In The Rain During 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka, Slides On...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is

Former West Indies Star Marlon Samuels Guilty Of Breaching ECB Anti-Corruption Code During 2019 Abu...

Former West Indies Star Marlon Samuels Guilty Of Breaching ECB Anti-Corruption Code During 2019 Abu...

Rishabh Pant Is Back! Fans Can't Keep Calm As India Star Plays First Cricket Match Since Car Crash...

Rishabh Pant Is Back! Fans Can't Keep Calm As India Star Plays First Cricket Match Since Car Crash...

Northamptonshire Opener Prithvi Shaw Out Of Rest Of One-Day Cup Due To Knee Injury

Northamptonshire Opener Prithvi Shaw Out Of Rest Of One-Day Cup Due To Knee Injury

‘Virat Kohli Is Good Enough At Number 4,’ Says Former Team India Coach Ravi Shastri

‘Virat Kohli Is Good Enough At Number 4,’ Says Former Team India Coach Ravi Shastri