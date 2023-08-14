Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, Under Investigation For Match Fixing, Hit With Travel Ban

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been hit with a travel ban by the Colombo Magistrate's court. Senanayake is facing match-fixing charges after he allegedly made a corrupt approach two cricketers in the Lanka Premier League.

The 38-year-old Senanayake, who played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix games of 2020 Lanka Premier League.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban on Senanayake which will be effective for a three-month period.

The court order was obtained by the Attorney General's Department.

The court was told that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

