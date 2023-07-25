 WATCH: Pakistan Seamer Hassan Ali Has Fun In The Rain During 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka, Slides On Waterlogged Covers
Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali was spotted having fun during 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo amid rain break

Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Hasan Ali has fun during the rain-induced break. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite being out of the playing XI, Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali has been capturing headlines for his antics in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. In the latest video that has emerged and going viral on social media, the 29-year-old was seen having fun on the covers deployed to protect the pitch from rain.

With the covers entirely wet due to heavy rain, the right-arm seamer was seen sliding on it and later posing on the same. Due to inconsistent performances across formats in recent times, Hassan hasn't been able to break into the eleven. He still has a decent Test record, taking 78 scalps in 22 Tests at 25.67 with six five-wicket hauls and a solitary ten-wicket haul.

Pakistan lead by 22 runs in the 2nd Test as only 10 overs were bowled on day 2:

As far as the state of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo goes, the tourists have taken a 22-run lead. Pakistan were relentless with the ball on day 1 as they bowled Sri Lanka out for 166, spearheaded by Abrar Ahmed's 4 wickets and Naseem Shah's three scalps.

Despite losing Imam-ul-Haq in the 3rd over of the innings, the visitors have rattled along well over 4 runs per over. Shan Masood was the second wicket to fall for 51 off 47 deliveries. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam have added an unbroken 57 and will look to build as big a lead as possible. Babar Azam and co. won the first Test by six wickets and are in the top of the World Test Championship table.

