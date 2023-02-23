WATCH: Babar Azam, Hassan Ali involved in hilarious banter during PSL match

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and pacer Hassan Ali were involved in a funny incident during the Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar can be seen running behind Ali with his bat indicating he wanted to hit the bowler. Ali hilariously appeared to run away from the batsman leaving the other players in a split.

Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali#PZvsIUpic.twitter.com/tDsxIhcrCl — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 23, 2023

Coming to the match, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United beat Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Peshawar scored 156/8 in 20 overs with Babar Azam top-scoring with 75 not out.

In reply, Islamabad reached the target in just 14.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 62 off 31 balls and Rassie van der Dussen smashing 42 off 29 balls.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)