e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Babar Azam, Hassan Ali involved in hilarious banter during PSL match

WATCH: Babar Azam, Hassan Ali involved in hilarious banter during PSL match

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and pacer Hassan Ali were involved in a funny incident during the Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar can be seen running behind Ali with his bat indicating he wanted to hit the bowler. Ali hilariously appeared to run away from the batsman leaving the other players in a split.

Coming to the match, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United beat Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Peshawar scored 156/8 in 20 overs with Babar Azam top-scoring with 75 not out.

In reply, Islamabad reached the target in just 14.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 62 off 31 balls and Rassie van der Dussen smashing 42 off 29 balls.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Harmanpreet Kaur heartbroken after India exit Women's T20 World Cup: 'Can't feel unluckier than...

Harmanpreet Kaur heartbroken after India exit Women's T20 World Cup: 'Can't feel unluckier than...

Women's T20 WC: Australia overcome Harmanpreet 52 to beat India, reach record-extending 7th final in...

Women's T20 WC: Australia overcome Harmanpreet 52 to beat India, reach record-extending 7th final in...

WATCH: Babar Azam, Hassan Ali involved in hilarious banter during PSL match

WATCH: Babar Azam, Hassan Ali involved in hilarious banter during PSL match

Indian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

Indian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney