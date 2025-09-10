Unbelievable! Ayush Shetty Changes Racquet Mid-Rally & Clinches Point In Style During Hong Kong Open Match; Video

Image: BWF TV/X

Indian badminton rising star Ayush Shetty delivered a moment of sheer brilliance and composure during his Round of 32 clash against Taiwan’s Su Li-Yang at the Hong Kong Open 2025. In a rare and remarkable incident during the second game, Shetty managed to change his racquet mid-rally and still won the point.

The moment occurred during a fast-paced exchange. Rather than conceding the point or playing on with compromised equipment, Shetty sprinted to his kit bag at the side of the court, quickly grabbed a spare racquet, and jumped right back into the rally. Su Li-Yang attempted to capitalize on the brief moment of confusion but failed to close the point, as Shetty returned and took control with impressive agility and awareness. The crowd erupted when the Indian shuttler not only rejoined the rally but eventually won the point.

The incident happened in the second game, with Shetty having lost the first game 15-21. However, this adrenaline-fueled moment seemed to shift the momentum in his favor. He bounced back to take the second game 21-19, and then cruised through the decider 21-13, sealing an incredible comeback win.

With this win, Ayush Shetty advances to the Round of 16, and he’ll be carrying not just momentum but a bit of legend status from that unforgettable rally.

Scary Scenes! Chirag Shetty Accidentally Gets Hit By Satwik's Racquet During Mid-Rally At Hong Kong Open 2025; Video

In a dramatic and hard-fought Round of 32 encounter at the Hong Kong Open 2025, India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, overcame a spirited challenge from Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin with a scoreline of 21-13, 18-21, 21-10. However, the win came with a moment of concern during the third game when Shetty suffered a painful blow to his hand after being accidentally struck by his partner’s racquet during an intense rally.

The incident occurred midway through a fast-paced exchange when both Indians rushed to cover the net. As Satwik extended his arm for a quick interception, his racquet inadvertently caught Shetty on the hand. The impact was visibly painful, with Shetty immediately wincing and stepping back from the action, clutching his left hand. For a moment, the crowd fell into a stunned silence, unsure if the match would continue.

After a brief pause and some first-aid assessment, he chose to continue despite the discomfort. Rankireddy and Shetty stormed back with renewed aggression and tactical clarity. Their superior coordination and attacking play proved too much for the Taiwanese pair, and they closed out the third game 21-10 in dominant fashion.