 SL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)

SL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)

Hasan Ali's antics at Galle on day 2 of 1st Test against Sri Lanka leaves commentator in splits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Hasan Ali. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite not playing in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, paceman Hasan Ali is keeping the crowd and commentators entertained. The right-arm pacer left the commentator in splits with his hilarious running style during drinks break on day 2 of the opening Test.

Read Also
Pakistan To Demand More Games To Host In 2023 Asia Cup: Reports
article-image

The incident occurred as the 29-year-old was running towards Pakistan's dugout and started running swiftly all of a sudden. With the cap falling down, Ali managed to catch it with one hand and started celebrating madly. It made the on-air commentator laugh uncontrollably.

Ali has been inconsistent across formats in recent times and last played a Test in June 2022. In 22 Tests, the right-arm seamer has managed 78 scalps at 25.67 with 6 five-wicket hauls. With Pakistan having two world-class fast bowlers in Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi and the conditions demanding two frontline bowlers, Ali missed out.

Read Also
Pakistan Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement Over Country's 2023 World Cup Participation In India
article-image

Pakistan fight back against Sri Lanka on another rain-marred day 2:

Meanwhile, the tourists fight back with an unbeaten 120-run stand between Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel to put Pakistan within 91 runs shy of taking a lead. While Kasun Rajitha provided Sri Lanka their first breakthrough, Prabhat Jayasuriya finished as their pick of the bowlers with figures of 16-1-83-3.

At 101-5, Pakistan were in a spot of bother until Salman and Shakeel took them into ascendancy. The home side started their day at 243-6, with Dhananjaya de Silva reaching his 10th Test ton and third in Galle within the first hour of day 2. They were eventually rolled for 312, with de Silva top-scoring with 122.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)

SL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Shakeel, Salman Steady Pakistan After Early Strikes, Trail Sri Lanka By 91 Runs

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Shakeel, Salman Steady Pakistan After Early Strikes, Trail Sri Lanka By 91 Runs

Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Carlos Alcaraz's Career Achievements Following His Wimbledon 2023 Victory

Carlos Alcaraz's Career Achievements Following His Wimbledon 2023 Victory

Carlos Alcaraz, The Birth Of A Superstar: Wimbledon Champ Heralds Moment Of Power Shift

Carlos Alcaraz, The Birth Of A Superstar: Wimbledon Champ Heralds Moment Of Power Shift