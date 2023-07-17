SL vs PAK: Hasan Ali's Antics Leaves Commentator In Splits On Day 2 Of First Test (Watch)

Despite not playing in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, paceman Hasan Ali is keeping the crowd and commentators entertained. The right-arm pacer left the commentator in splits with his hilarious running style during drinks break on day 2 of the opening Test.
The incident occurred as the 29-year-old was running towards Pakistan's dugout and started running swiftly all of a sudden. With the cap falling down, Ali managed to catch it with one hand and started celebrating madly. It made the on-air commentator laugh uncontrollably.
Ali has been inconsistent across formats in recent times and last played a Test in June 2022. In 22 Tests, the right-arm seamer has managed 78 scalps at 25.67 with 6 five-wicket hauls. With Pakistan having two world-class fast bowlers in Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi and the conditions demanding two frontline bowlers, Ali missed out.
Pakistan fight back against Sri Lanka on another rain-marred day 2:
Meanwhile, the tourists fight back with an unbeaten 120-run stand between Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel to put Pakistan within 91 runs shy of taking a lead. While Kasun Rajitha provided Sri Lanka their first breakthrough, Prabhat Jayasuriya finished as their pick of the bowlers with figures of 16-1-83-3.
At 101-5, Pakistan were in a spot of bother until Salman and Shakeel took them into ascendancy. The home side started their day at 243-6, with Dhananjaya de Silva reaching his 10th Test ton and third in Galle within the first hour of day 2. They were eventually rolled for 312, with de Silva top-scoring with 122.