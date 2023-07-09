Pakistan Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement Over Country's 2023 World Cup Participation In India

India and Pakistan will play in Ahmedabad in 2023 World Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Sports Minister Ehsan Mazari has put out some strong conditions for the Men in Green's participation in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, set to take place in India. Mazari believes it works both ways as they can demand neutral venues for the 2023 World Cup, if BCCI doesn't send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

After plenty of delay and deliberation over Pakistan's 2023 World Cup participation, the ICC announced the fixtures, with the arch-rivals set to clash on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As far as Asia Cup goes, Pakistan will host four games, while Sri Lanka will stage the remaining 9. Mazari's statement comes a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif summoned a high-level committee to decide on Pakistan's participation in the marquee event.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Mazari said:

"My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India."

Expressing his displeasure over the hybrid model of the Asia Cup, he said:

"Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don’t want a hybrid model."

Ehsaan Mazari slams India for not keeping sports and politics separate:

Questioning the reason behind BCCI's reluctance to send their team to Pakistan, Ehsan Mazaari reminded that India's baseball contingent and the bridge team also came to Pakistan. He added:

"India brings sports into politics. I don’t understand why the Indian government doesn’t want to send their cricket team here. Some time back a huge baseball contingent from India was in Islamabad to play. There was also the bridge team that had travelled to Pakistan. There were around 60 plus people, I was the chief guest of the event. They won here and left. Pakistan’s football, hockey and chess teams also travel to India."

Meanwhile, India enjoys a spotless record over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups.