ICC World Cup 2023: PM Sharif Forms High-Level Committee To Decide On Pakistan's Participation In India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a significant step by forming a high-level committee to determine whether the national cricket team should participate in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, the committee aims to thoroughly examine various aspects related to Pakistan and India relations, the government's sports-policy separation, and the prevailing situation in India concerning players, officials, fans, and media. The committee will ultimately present its recommendations to Prime Minister Sharif, who also serves as the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Deliberating Pakistan-India Relations and Sports-Policy Separation

The committee's primary focus will be to delve into the multifaceted dynamics between Pakistan and India, especially in the context of cricket. It will analyze the existing relationship between the two nations, considering political, diplomatic, and social factors. Furthermore, the committee will thoroughly evaluate the government's policy of maintaining a distinction between sports and policy matters, aiming to strike a balance between national interest and sporting engagements.

Another crucial aspect of the committee's mandate is to assess the prevailing situation in India. It will closely examine the conditions and environment that players, officials, fans, and media would potentially encounter if Pakistan participates in the World Cup. This assessment will help the committee gauge the feasibility and safety of Pakistan's involvement in the tournament. The findings will play a crucial role in determining the final recommendation to Prime Minister Sharif.

Submission of Recommendations

Once the committee has thoroughly explored all relevant aspects, it will compile its findings and recommendations into a comprehensive report. The report will encapsulate the committee's assessment of Pakistan and India relations, the government's sports-policy separation, and the situation in India for all stakeholders involved in the World Cup. The committee will then submit this report to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his consideration and final decision regarding Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Other Committee Members and Delegations

Alongside Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, the committee comprises esteemed individuals from various fields. Sports Minister Ahsan Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amin ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and former diplomat Tariq Fatmi are all members of the committee. In addition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indicated that a high-level security delegation will be sent to India to inspect the venues where Pakistan's matches are scheduled. This delegation aims to ensure the safety and security of the Pakistani team during the tournament.

The acting chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaka Ashraf, and chief operating officer, Salman Taseer, are scheduled to attend ICC meetings in Durban. During these meetings, Ashraf will address India's repeated refusal to tour Pakistan due to security concerns. This ongoing issue will likely be discussed, and potential resolutions will be sought to overcome the obstacles preventing bilateral cricket matches between India and Pakistan.

World Cup Schedule and Pakistan's Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the host, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have already announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Both organizations expect Pakistan to travel to India for the tournament, which commences on October 5. Pakistan's warm-up matches will be held in Hyderabad, followed by their opening matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the same venue. Additionally, the team is scheduled to compete in matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Anticipated India-Pakistan Clash at Ahmedabad

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup is the game between India and Pakistan, which will be held at the renowned Ahmedabad cricket stadium on October 15. As the largest cricket stadium in the world, this venue adds further excitement to this highly anticipated clash between the two rival nations. Such matches between India and Pakistan are generally restricted to tournaments like the Asia Cup or ICC events, making this encounter particularly significant. (With PTI inputs)