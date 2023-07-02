'They Cut The Frames To Make Ball Miss The Stumps': Saeed Ajmal Bold Claim On Sachin Tendulkar's LBW Call In 2011 World Cup

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has recently made a significant allegation regarding the controversial decision made during the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali, involving Sachin Tendulkar's wicket. At the time, Tendulkar had scored 23 runs when he was struck on the pad by a delivery from Ajmal. Umpire Ian Gould responded to the Pakistani players' appeal by raising his finger, but Tendulkar chose to challenge the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS). The subsequent replays indicated that the ball would have missed the leg stump, resulting in Tendulkar being given a lifeline.

DRS manipulated?

Now, more than 12 years later, Ajmal has come forward to claim that the last two frames of the replay were intentionally omitted to protect Tendulkar. According to Ajmal's assertion, these missing frames were crucial in proving that the ball would have gone on to miss the leg stump, thus favoring the batsman.

"I played in the 2011 World Cup in India. If you could remember the controversial call of Sachin Tendulkar's wicket. Umpire and I still say he was out. They cut the last two frames to make the ball miss the stumps. Otherwise, it would have directly hit the middle stump," said Ajmal on Nadir Ali's podcast.

In the 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan, Sachin Tendulkar played a crucial innings, scoring 85 runs off 115 balls. His contribution helped India reach a total of 260 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs. Pakistan, in their pursuit of victory, could only manage 231 runs before being bowled out, resulting in a 29-run win for India.

Premature end to a successful career

Saeed Ajmal, known for his successful yet controversial career, ultimately ended his Test cricket journey with 178 wickets in 35 matches. His final Test appearance took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2014.

The year 2011 proved to be a remarkable one for Ajmal, particularly in Test cricket, as he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 50 dismissals in eight matches throughout the year. His exceptional performance with the ball across all formats showcased his talent and impact on the game.

Ajmal's last One Day International (ODI) match occurred on April 19, 2015, against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Throughout his ODI career, he accumulated an impressive tally of 184 wickets in 113 matches, with a bowling economy rate of 4.18.