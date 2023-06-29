World Cup 2023: 'India vs Pakistan Like A Final, One Game Can Take Care of Entire ICC Event', Says Chris Gayle

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam at toss during the Asia Cup 2022 |

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle recently spoke at length about the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The hard-hitting batter feels the marquee clash between the arch-rivals will be the biggest game of the tournament and will generate a lot of revenue for the International Cricket Council as well.

India and Pakistan will face each at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

India haven't lost to Pakistan in the seven times they have met at ODI World Cups since 1992.

"It's going to be the most exciting game of the World Cup. It's like a final. It's just a crazy sold-out game," Gayle said.

He added that one India vs Pakistan match will take care of the entire World Cup thanks to the amount of revenue it will generate on one particular day.

"Whenever those teams play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate is humongous.

"One game can take care of the entire ICC event. Pakistan and India players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high paid games TV wise," Gayle added.

Gayle reckons pressure will be on hosts India

But Gayle also cautioned hosts India against the pressure they will face while playing the World Cup at home.

"I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle said.

Gayle backs Kohli to dominate at WC

The Jamaican also backed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli to 'dominate' at the World Cup.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate.

"As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be," Gayle said.