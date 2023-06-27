India vs Pakistan In ODI World Cups: Men In Blue Yet To Lose A Match Against Arch-Rivals Since 1992

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
India and Pakistan clashed in Sydney during the 1992 World Cup. India won by 43 runs, bowling Pakistan out for 173.
India and Pakistan locked horns in the 2nd quarter-final of the 1996 World Cup in Bengaluru. The hosts successfully defended 287 and skittled Pakistan for 239.
India and Pakistan faced yet again and the former prevailed by 47 runs in Manchester in the 1999 World Cup.
Pakistan set India a stiff 274-run target as Sachin Tendulkar's breezy 98 sealed a 6-wicket win in the 2003 World Cup game at Centurion.
India and Pakistan met in the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali. The former sealed a 29-run victory to progress to the final as Sachin Tendulkar made 85.
India and Pakistan clashed in the 2015 World Cup fixture in Adelaide. The Men in Blue sealed a comfortable 76-run victory. Virat Kohli scored a pristine hundred.
India and Pakistan met for yet another mouth-watering clash in Manchester. Virat Kohli and co. won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lews Method.
