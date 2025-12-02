'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video

Image: The Overlap Cricket/YouTube

In a fresh glimpse into life behind the scenes at CSK, former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has revealed how MS Dhoni’s room became a social hub for players: complete with late-night chats, food, and even shisha sessions. According to Hussey, Dhoni maintained an open-door policy that helped break down team hierarchies and foster genuine camaraderie among teammates.

Hussey explained that the lounge-like setup in Dhoni’s room allowed younger players and veterans alike to gather casually. “Dhoni is just the most amazing guy, his room is available open 24 hours a day. So, anyone can go up there and just sit. He has got his lounge room, players just sit around, they start talking cricket, some of them like the ‘shisha’, you know, the flavoured tobacco stuff” he said, describing it as the team’s way of relaxing and socialising.

Beyond the social aspect, many believe that Dhoni’s off-field presence and relaxed approach help build mental comfort and trust within the squad, qualities especially important in high-pressure tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Whether the shisha lounge stories spark controversy or simply intrigue, they underline a broader truth: for many players, the off-field friendships and shared downtime with Dhoni mattered as much as the match-winning sixes and strategic field placements. For CSK’s newer generation, this may well shape not just how they play, but how they view cricket, not just as a sport, but as a fraternity.

'Serving Smiles!': Chennai Super Kings Delight Fans By Sharing Cheerful Photo Of MS Dhoni Playing Tennis; Check Pics

Chennai Super Kings shared a delightful glimpse into the lighter side of their iconic player, MS Dhoni, on social media. The franchise posted a candid photo of Dhoni enjoying a game of tennis, showcasing the legendary cricketer in a relaxed, playful mood. Accompanying the image, the team captioned it simply but cheerfully: “Serving Smiles!”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with heartwarming messages and emojis, celebrating Dhoni not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his infectious positivity and approachable personality. Known for his calm demeanor on the field and sharp cricketing mind, this playful moment offers a rare and endearing peek at Dhoni off the pitch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

By sharing such lighthearted content, Chennai Super Kings continue to strengthen the connection between their players and fans, reminding everyone that even the greatest sports icons enjoy moments of simple joy. The post has become a symbol of Dhoni’s enduring charm and the cheerful spirit he brings to the team, both on and off the cricket ground.

Fans have praised the CSK social media team for capturing such a relatable and joyful moment, proving once again why Dhoni remains a beloved figure across generations and borders.