'Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate': Mohit Sharma reveals spending sleepless night after IPL 2023 final

Mohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans seamer Mohit Sharma revealed that he spent a sleepless night after his side's last-over defeat in the IPL 2023 final to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-arm seamer admitted thinking all night on what he could've done differently to avoid the loss.

Ravindra Jadeja stuns the defending champions:

Needing 13 off the final over, Hardik Pandya tasked Mohit Sharma with the responsibility of defending it. While Mohit conceded only three runs in his first four balls, he missed his lengths in the last two deliveries as Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four to take CSK over the finish line.

The 34-year-old said he is trying to move on, but stated that he regrets missing the yorker length at a crucial juncture.

"I couldn’t sleep. Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate (Kept wondering what could I do differently that we would have won). What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball? It’s not a nice feeling now. Somewhere something is missing but I’m trying to move on. I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focussed and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best," he told the Indian Express.

Mohit Sharma says he carried no expectations in IPL 2023:

Mohit further conceded that he backed his instinct and went for it, but it didn't come off. The veteran seamer revealed speaking to BCCI Tresurer Anirudh Chaudhry, who advised him to continue playing and came without any expectations.

"My mind was very clear in what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct. I was picked from nowhere. I remember speaking to Ani bhai before the season what shall I do? Shall I continue or not. He had said I should try to play. I had come with no expectation and just have continued to work hard."

The Titans had amassed 214 after batting first; however, a two-hour delay due to rain meant CSK needed 171 in 15 overs.