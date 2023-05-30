'Don't mind losing to him': Hardik Pandya happy for MS Dhoni despite defeat in IPL 2023 final

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya paid his tribute to MS Dhoni, who lifted the trophy after Chennai Super Kings' win in IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad. The swashbuckling all-rounder stated that he never minds losing to Dhoni and expressed his happiness for the former Indian captain.

Pandya, who captained the Titans to the title victory last year by beating the Rajasthan Royals, had the opportunity to lift the title again. They also amassed 214 after CSK put them to bat first. However, a rain-interrupted break meant the Super Kings needed 171 off 15 overs and Ravindra Jadeja took them over the line in the final delivery of the innings.

Although Pandya admitted that CSK were better on the day, Pandya credited the coaching staff for backing the players incredibly well. The 29-year-old also opined that Dhoni is one of the best he has met. He said at the post-match presentation

"We have always been about backing boys and making sure they get the best out of them. Their success is theirs. The way they have taken their responsibilities like Mohit, Lala and Rashid. The coaching staff has done well, they have sleepless nights so that the boys do well. I can't ask for more. I am very very happy for MS as well. Destiny had this written for him. I don't mind losing to him as well. I can't ask anything better. I mentioned last year as well. Good things happen to good people and he is one of the best I have ever met."

Hardik Pandya earmarks B Sai Sudharsan to have a bright future:

Reflecting on Sai Sudharsan's 96 off 47 deliveries in the final, Pandya feels the left-hander stepping up at the big stage is a massive sign for the future.

"We tick a lot of boxes. We play with our heart and are a team who always stood together and back each other. The team kept fighting. We win together and lose together and maybe one of the days today. I am not one of the guys to make excuses. CSK played better than us. We batted really well. Special mention to Sai. The knock he played at this big stage. I wish him well. He's gonna do wonders in his life."

Sudharsan finished IPL 2023 with 362 runs in eight matches at 51.71.