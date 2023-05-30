WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's heroics ignite delirium, CSK fan bangs doors & screams in university hostel

The attention of the entire audience was fixed on the screen, captivated by the pivotal moment that would determine whether the Chennai Super Kings would secure their fifth IPL championship. It was a highly anticipated and tense situation, and all eyes were focused on one man: Ravindra Jadeja. The unfolding scenario seemed almost too perfect, as fate would have it that a talented cricketer hailing from Gujarat would find himself at the heart of this crucial match, taking place in the grandest stadium in the world, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In doing so, Jadeja had the power to shatter the dreams and aspirations of the passionate fans of the Gujarat Giants.

Jadeja's heroics leaves hearts broken and minds in a state of chaos

As the game entered a crucial phase, Chennai Super Kings needed to score 20 runs from the remaining 11 balls. On paper, the odds were with them. However, the tide began to turn when Shami delivered an exceptional penultimate over, conceeding just 8 runs. The team now relied heavily on Mohit Sharma, who was entrusted with bowling the final over.

Mohit demonstrated remarkable skill and precision as he executed his deliveries with immaculate yorkers and lengths. He limited the opposition to a mere 4 runs from the first 4 balls of the over. With the equation now reading 10 runs required from just 2 balls, Chennai Super Kings desperately needed a miracle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to the plate. With nerves of steel, he unleashed his power and skill, smashing a six followed by a boundary on the last two balls of the match.

Jadeja's heroics sent CSK fans into delirium. One fan in particular who appears to be watching the match from his university dormitory, couldn't contain his emotions as he went ballistic with the adrenaline of the victory. Smashing doors repeatedly while cheering and screaming like there was no tomorrow, the unbridled joy that Ravindra Jadeja delivered to the CSK fans was on full display.

Dhoni's not yet done

Chennai Super King season enclosed with a bubbled around the uncertainty of MS Dhoni's future. Post the match, the CSK skipper hinted at playing another IPL season after leading the franchise to another title in the final with a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans on Monday in Ahmedabad. The keeper-batter opined that the amount of admiration received for the fans prompts him to return for another edition.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni admitted that it's easy to retire and walk away, but suggested he is willing to continue for the fans.

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name. It was my same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can."