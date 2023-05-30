Watch: MS Dhoni lets retiring Ambati Rayudu hold the IPL trophy after CSK's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in final

Roger Binny presents the IPL trophy to Ambati Rayudu. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players rejoiced as the franchise won its record fifth title after a thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI President Roger Binny handed over the trophy to Ambati Rayudu as skipper MS Dhoni reportedly requested it.

CSK's sloppy fielding left them 215 to chase in 20 overs as Wriddhiman Saha and B Sai Sudharsan plundered half-centuries of the highest quality. However, rain interruption of over two overs meant the Yellow Brigade had to chase 171 in 15 overs and they crossed the finish line in the final ball of the innings as Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary.

With Ambati Rayudu playing his final match, Dhoni let the right-handed batter hold the trophy as Binny handed it over. A few moments later, the other CSK players also joined the celebration to hold the decorated trophy aloft. The clip shared by IPL also showed how Dhoni sidelined himself and let his side enjoy the glory.

Ambati Rayudu ecstatic to get a fairytale finish:

After the match, Rayudu, who played an invaluable cameo of 19 from eight deliveries, said he can smile for the rest of the life and thanked his family for everything he has achieved. The 37-year-old remarked:

" It's a fairytale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I'm fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I've done in the last 30 years, I'm happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn't have been possible."

Opener Devon Conway took the Player of the Match award for his 25-ball 47, laced with four fours and two maximums.