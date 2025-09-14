 World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Makes History, Wins Featherweight Gold After Defeating Julia Szeremeta
Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, Jaismine outclassed Szeremeta in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Liverpool: Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria etched her name into history with a golden flourish, clinching the coveted featherweight title at the World Championships with a stirring victory over Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

However, Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively in non-Olympic weight categories.

With the victory, Jaismine became the ninth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

She joined an illustrious list featuring six-time winner Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), two-time winner Nikhat Zareen (2022 and 2023), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), Nitu Ghanghas (2023), Lovlina Borgohain (2023) and Saweety Boora (2023).

Competing in her third World Championships, the 24-year-old Jaismine grew steadily into the bout. After a relatively sedate start where both pugilists sized each other up, it was Szeremeta who drew first blood, prodded into action by the referee.

The much shorter Pole, who had lost the Olympic final to gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting, was fast and precise, using defensive manoeuvres to dart in and out. She negotiated Jaismine's long reach to edge the opening round 3-2.

But the Indian came roaring back in the second. Adjusting her rhythm, she began controlling the distance, evading Szeremeta's advances, and unleashing crisp combinations that swayed all the judges in her favour.

Jaismine employed the jab and defended stoutly.

When the final verdict was announced, the usually serene Jaismine let out a brief yell, raising her hand before graciously embracing her crestfallen opponent. At the medal ceremony, her eyes glistened as the Indian national anthem reverberated through the arena.

Nupur walks away with silver

In the second final of the night, Nupur walked away with silver after a narrow 2-3 defeat to Poland's technically astute Agata Kaczmarska.

Despite enjoying a substantial height advantage, Nupur could not impose herself on the contest. She started brightly with a flurry of punches, but Kaczmarska countered with relentless aggression, weaving through her reach and landing body blows that wore the Indian down.

As the bout progressed, Nupur grew hesitant to throw punches, while the Pole dodged jabs with ease and responded with hooks.

At one point, Kaczmarska even wrestled Nupur onto the canvas. The defining moment came in the final round when the Pole unleashed a stunning uppercut which was enough to tip the verdict 3-2 in her favour and seal her maiden crown.

Pooja signs off with bronze

Earlier in the semifinals, Pooja signed off with a bronze medal after going down to local favourite Emily Asquith by a 1-4 split verdict.

Pooja began on the front foot, leading after the first round with her measured combinations. But Asquith adapted swiftly, changing her game plan to negate the 34-year-old's rhythm.

The local star pressed forward with sharper counters and cleaner execution, reversing the tide of the contest.

