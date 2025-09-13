Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 6 Wickets In Group B Encounter

Image: Sony LIV/X

Six-time champions Sri Lanka opened their Asia Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Group B match with opener Pathum Nissanka scoring a fine half-century, here on Saturday.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored a below-par 139 for 5, which was chased down by Sri Lanka in 14.4 overs.

Nissanka smashed 50 off 34 balls studded with six boundaries and a maximum. He shared a 95-run partnership for the second wicket with Kamil Mishara, who remained unbeaten on 46 (32 balls).

Earlier, Sri Lanka bowlers, led by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25), troubled Bangladesh batters no end.

Bangladesh were off to an awful start, losing openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon without opening their account. While pacer Nuwan Thushara (1/17) accounted for Tanzid, Dushmantha Chameera (1/17) got the better of Parvez.

It was left to middle-order batters Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) to give some respectability to the Bangladesh total. The duo put on an 86-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 139 for 5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 28, Jaker Ali 41 not out, Shamim Hossain 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Nuwan Thushara 1/17, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17).

Sri Lanka: 140 for 4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46 not out; Mahedi Hasan 2/29).

