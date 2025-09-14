IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Braces For Clash Of Heavyweights As Familiar Foes Renew Rivalry

Team India and Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

The Dubai International Stadium is expected to come alive as India and Pakistan will lock horns in what will by far be the biggest match of Asia Cup 2025. Despite calls for boycott largely among Indian spectators, the staium is likely to be packed in a sea of blue and green as India and Pakistan aim to reign supreme.

The clash in Dubai will take place on the backdrop of a recent political skirmish between the two countries. Although the Indian government gave the green signal for the match to go ahead, there has been massive outrage within the country over why it is taking place. An enormous amount of spectators have also vowed not to watch the fixture.

On the cricketing side of things, both India and Pakistan began their campaigns with crushing wins over UAE and Oman, respectively. Although Pakistan is known for their unpredictability, Team India's depth across facets and the presence of multi-faceted cricketers should be enough to squeeze their arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squads

India sqaud: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.