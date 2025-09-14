IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Penalty Of Over ₹1200000 To Be Imposed If Banned Items Found With Spectators As Dubai Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of High-Octane Clash; Check Full Details

Team India and Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

With only a few hours to go for the high-octane India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match to get underway at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai police has listed some fairly lengthy guidelines for the spectators. Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) has announced that a fine of over ₹1200000 will be imposed if fans are found with banned items.

According to reports, the police has informed that the stadium gates for the common public will open three hours before the match gets underway and that a valid ticket is a must to get in. Strict penalties will be enforced on people not adhering to the rules and regulations. Any spectator engaging in acts of violence, using abusive or racist language can face imprisonment, while fines will be ranging from Dh10,000 (₹2,40,374) to Dh30,000 (7,21,123).

Additionally, reports have also claimed that Major General Saif Mahr Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Event Security Committee in Dubai, said anyone coming into the venue with prohibited items can cop imprisonment of one to three months. Moreover, a fine will be imposed of at least Dh5,000 (₹12,01, 872).

The list of banned objects include pets, remote-control devices, illegal or toxic substances, Power banks, Fireworks or flares, laser pointers, glass objects, selfie sticks, umbrellas, smoking, flags, banners.

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spoke in the presser yesterday and suggested that they are majorly going to focus on cricket but equally keep in rememberance the sentiments of the people back home. The former Dutch cricketer said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It's a very sensitive issue and I've got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage. You know what the Indian government's stance is and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and the emotions behind. That's something we addressed in the team meeting today."

India and Pakistan last played during the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year which also took place in Dubai.