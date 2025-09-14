Former Boxing Champion Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton Passes Away At 46: Reports

Image: Ricky Hatton/Instagram

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46. The Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Hatton was found deceased at his home in Hyde, Tameside on Sunday morning.

According to the BBC reports, authorities say that his death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers responded to a call at about 6:45 am after a member of the public raised concerns.

Born in 1978, Hatton was one of Britain’s most loved boxers. He was widely recognized for his aggressive style, relentless work ethic, and the way he connected with fans both inside and outside the ring. Over his career, he held world titles in multiple weight classes, including light-welterweight and welterweight. His fights were often high profile, dramatic, and fiercely competitive.

The news has elicited an outpouring of tributes from the boxing world and beyond, with many remembering Hatton not only for his achievements in the ring but also for his down-to-earth personality and fighting heart.

Here's how the fraternity reacted to the news

Tributes have come in from fellow boxers, fans, and sporting institutions, all mourning the loss of a figure who inspired many.