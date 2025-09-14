Who is Jasmine Lamboria? Meet The Indian Boxer Who Beat Paris Olympics Silver Medalist To Win Gold At World Boxing Championship 2025; Video

Jasmine Lamboria/ Instagram

Jaismine Lamboria became India's first gold medalist at the World Boxing Championships 2025 on Saturday, September 13 in Liverpool, England. She secured the medal after beating Julia Szeremeta in the final of the 57kg category by a scoreline of 4-1 via split decision. Julia won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Speaking to Olympics.com after her historic win, Jaismine said,"This feeling can't be expressed, I'm so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," Following her historic win let's take a look at her boxing journey.

Who is Jaismine Lamboria?

Jaismine lives with her parents, Jaivir Lamboria, a home guard on a contractual basis, and Joginder Kaur, a homemaker. She has two sisters, one of whom is a physiotherapist. Sherecently celebrated her 24th birthday. She was born on August 30 in 2001, in Haryana's Bhiwani.

The young boxer comes from a sporting background. Her great grandfather Legendary Hawa Singh was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Her grandfather, Hon. Captain Chander Bhan Lamboriya, was a wrestler. She was trained by her uncles, Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh who were also national champions in boxing.

Jaismine Lamboria's Boxing jouney

According to Khel now report, Jaismine's interest in the sport sparked during her 10th grade. She expressed this interest to her mother who then consulted Jaismine's paternal uncles, who then persuaded her grandfather to permit her to pursue boxing. Subsequently, she enrolled in an academy, marking the start of her sporting journey.

During the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Jasmine Lamboriya won a bronze medal in the Boxing Lightweight category. She had become the sixth boxer from India to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after defeating Mali’s Marine Camara 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the 57kg category at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok. However she failed to win medal after exiting in the early round. Jaismine had competed in the 60kg category in the initial World Qualifiers and was allowed to participate in the 57kg event as a reserve in Bangkok.