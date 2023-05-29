Who is Gujarat Titans player Sai Sudharsan, the TNPL star that scored a record-breaking knock of 96 in IPL Final?

Gujarat Titans' batsman Sai Sudharsan made history in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings by recording the highest score by an uncapped player in an IPL final. Sudharsan's brilliant knock of 96 runs off just 47 deliveries propelled the Titans to a formidable total of 214 for four at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sai Sudharsan assault

After joining Wriddhiman Saha at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket in the seventh over, Sudharsan formed a crucial partnership with Saha, contributing 64 runs for the second wicket. The 21-year-old left-hander then launched an assault on the CSK bowlers, smashing eight fours and six sixes en route to his innings, which now stands as the third-highest individual score in an IPL final.

Coming of age

Sudharsan was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 20 lakh ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Although he played only five matches last season and scored 145 runs, he was retained by the team. This year, he played a significant role in the early stages before being dropped due to team combination considerations. In eight innings during IPL 2023, Sudharsan has amassed 362 runs at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.41.

Costliest player in Tamil Nadu Premier League

In the 2022-23 domestic season, Sudharsan made headlines as he became the costliest player at the inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League auction, with the Lyca Kovai Kings securing his services for a record sum of ₹21.60 lakh. He showcased his talent in the Ranji Trophy, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for Tamil Nadu with 572 runs in 12 innings, including two centuries and a fifty. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sudharsan amassed 610 runs in eight innings, with a best score of 154, putting him behind only N Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in terms of runs scored.