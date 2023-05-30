IPL 2023 Final: JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 cr viewers during GT vs CSK clash | (Credits: Twitter)

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, has registered another high concurrent viewership, breaking the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday as over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed the finale of this year IPL, featuring Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans.

During Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023, JioCinema recorded over 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessing the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Previous record by Disney Hotstar

Disney's Hotstar, the former digital streaming partner of the IPL, drew over 2.5 crore simultaneous viewers for a cricket match in July 2019, a record that stood unbroken for several years.

Viewers rush to watch Dhoni play

Moreover, on April 17, about 2.4 crore viewers came together to watch M.S. Dhoni's CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 crore, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks of this year's IPL.

Average streaming time also goes higher

According to a release issued by JioCinema last week, the average streaming time per match per viewer jumped past 60 minutes. The company also claims to have the highest ever marquee sponsors for any event as it roped in 26 marquee sponsors.

CSK win IPL 2023 title

In the 16th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the season to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With inputs from Agencies.