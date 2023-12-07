'Smile When The World Is All About Attention': Gautam Gambhir Replies To Sreesanth's Accusations With Cryptic Post

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday reacted to S Sreesanth's allegations of verbal abuse with a cryptic post on social media.

Gambhir and Sreesanth were involved in a heated argument during a knockout match on Wednesday between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Sreesanth appeared to have sledged Gambhir first after which the India Capitals skipper reacted angrily and both players exchanged a few words before the umpires had to intervene and bring the situation under control.

Sreesanth's all-out attack on Gambhir

Sreesanth later posted two videos on his social media accounts in which he claimed that Gambhir called him a "fixer" and abused him as well.

Sreesanth also claimed that Gambhir does not respect his colleagues and deflects from speaking about Virat Kohli, with whom he had several verbal fights during the Indai Premier League.

Gambhir in reply, took to his Instagram handle, to tweet about the importance of smiling when the entire world is looking for attention.

"Smile When The World Is All About Attention," Gambhir posted along with a picture of him smiling.

What Sreesanth claims Gambhir said

"He kept on calling me 'fixer fixer, you are a fixer, **** off you fixer on live television on centre wicket," Sreesanth said while going live from his Instagram handle.

"I just said 'what are you saying', I kept laughing in a sarcastic way. He spoke to the umpires in the same language when they tried to control him," he added.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI's disciplinary committee due to his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot fixing scandal. However, the ban was reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme court of India.