SL vs NZ, CWC 2023: Williamson & Boult Joke With Angelo Mathews Over His Timed Out Dismissal, Ask If He Checked His Helmet; Watch

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, fast bowler Trent Boult and Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews shared a funny moment on the field on Thursday during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mathews came in to bat early in the 9th over after the fall of Charith Asalanka's wicket for 8. As the former Sri Lankan skipper walked in towards the crease to take his guard, Williamson approached him mid pitch to ask him if he had the correct helmet on.

Both had a good laugh about it for a brief moment before resuming with the proceedings. But even before Williamson, it was Boult who checked with Mathews about his helmet at his bowling mark.

Furore over Angelo Mathews's Timed Out Dismissal

Mathews had been timed out in Sri Lanka's last match against Bangladesh due to a faulty helmet, which had a broken strap.

It was the first time in international cricket history that a batter was timed out by the umpire after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's appeal.

The incident triggered a massive controversy and furore in the cricketing fraternity with Shakib and Bangladesh facing brickbats for not withdrawing their appeal.

Mathews was livid with the decision and the Bangladesh skipper for showing lack of spirit. The dismissal was talked about for several days by fans, former cricketers and netizens on social media.

Sri Lanka staring down the barrel in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, New Zealand have Sri Lanka on the ropes at the M Chinnaswamy stadium after electing to bowl first.

The Lankans were reduced to 70 for 4 by the 9th over before they collapsed to 128 for 9 thanks to some outstanding bowling from Trent Boult and Co.

New Zealand will have one foot in the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka handsomely in this match.