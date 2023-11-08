 ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: Chris Woakes Comes Out With Faulty Helmet, Shows It To Umpire To Not Get 'Timed Out' Like Angelo Mathews
Updated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
England fast bowler Chris Woakes made sure to not make the same mistake which Angelo Mathews did a couple of days ago as he walked out with a faulty helmet and got it changed after showing it to the on-field umpire during their match against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Woakes came out to bat in the 36th over after the fall of Moeen Ali's wicket for 4. He almost reached the pitch before realising there was something wrong with his helmet.

He immediately went over to the umpire to inform him of the issue before calling for a replacement.

Woakes made sure not to get 'Timed Out' like Mathews by asking the umpires unlike the former Sri Lanka captain.

Mathews's 'Timed Out' sparks massive controversy

Mathews on Monday became the first batter in international cricket to get timed out after he came out with a broken helmet but called for a replacement without telling the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus.

Lanka were facing Bangladesh in Delhi when this happened but unfortunately for Mathews, opposition captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpire and refused to withdraw it which led to the dismissal.

Bangladesh facing backlash

The new batter coming in has to be ready to face the first ball within two minutes, according to the laws of the game. But Mathews's time elapsed as he called for a new helmet.

There has been a massive furore in the cricketing fraternity over the Mathews incident which everyone slamming Shakib and Bangladesh for their behaviour and showing lack of spirit.

