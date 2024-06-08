'Simply Outplayed Us In All Facets': NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Reacts After Shocking Defeat vs Afghanistan In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

New Zealand captain skipper New Zealand admitted that Afghanistan outsmarted his side across all departments in their shocking 84-run defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group C at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8.

With a target of 160-run target, New Zealand's batting was completely dismantled by Afghanistan bowlers, especially Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi as they were bundled out for a mere 75 in 15.2 overs. Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) were the only Kiwis batters managed to register double digit scores.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson lauded Afghanistan for performing brilliantly, adding that New Zealand will move on to the next challenge. He admitted that it is difficult to move on after shocking defeat.

"They (Afghanistan) simply outplayed us in all facets. To get to that total on that surface, they kept their wickets and made a good score. We'll have to put this behind quickly and get back to our next challenge." NZ skipper said,

"The boys did work hard in preparations for this match (on the lack of match practice), but it was hard and we need to move on quickly. Games come thick and fast in this tournament." he added.

New Zealand's decision to bowl first was completely backfired as Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran formed 103-run partnership until the latter was dismissed for 44. Then, Azmatullah Omarzai joined Gurbaz at the crease but didn't have a long stay as he was dismissed for 22 at 127/2.

Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz waged a lone battle as he lacked enough support from the middle-order batters and played a brilliant innings of 80 off 56 balls to help Afghanistan post a respectable total of 159/6 in 20 overs.

'Our fielding was a let down': Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper highlighted that the team's poor fielding was the reason for the defeat against Afghanistan. He added that his team didn't take the step in right direction and hope to put best foot forward in the upcoming match.

"Our fielding was a let down, particularly in the first 10 overs, we had our chances and we didn't use them." Kane Williamson said.

"We need to take a step in the right direction, we know we are better than this, we'll have to go away and give ourselves the best chance going into the next match." he added.

Kane Williamson-led side will play their next match of Group C against the hosts West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium Trinidad on June 13.