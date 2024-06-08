NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi Shock New Zealand To Pull Off Stunning Upset For Afghanistan

Afghanistan pulled one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup history as they defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand In a Group A clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8.

Rashid Khan's Afghanistan registered an 84-run win over New Zealand, creating one of the biggest upsets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. This came just a day after co-hosts USA stunned Pakistan with a win in the Super Over.

After posting a total of 159/6, thanks to brilliant innings of 80 off 56 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan restricted New Zealand to or bundled out New Zealand for 75 runs in 15.2 overs overs. Skipper Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi dismantled the Kiwis' batting line-up as they combined picked seven wickets to seal the victory for Afghanistan.

