Shubman Gill Among Top 10 Most Searched People On Google In Pakistan This Year, Babar Azam Misses Out

India opener Shubman Gill has emerged as one among the top 10 Google searches in Pakistan this year. Surprisingly, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't make it to this list, as per a Geo News report.

Shubman Gill enjoyed the best calendar year of his short career so far in all three formats of international cricket. His popularity has not only soared in India but worldwide thanks to his exploits in Pakistan.

Neighbouring cricket fans also seem to be enamoured by the stylish right-handed batter who hit a purple patch in 2023.

Gill's growing popularity saw him take second spot on the list of most searched people on Google in India this year behind Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani. Among sports personalities, Gill was the ninth most searched athlete on Google in 2023.

Most searched athletes on Google in 2023

1. Damar Hamlin (American Football)

2. Kylian Mbappe (Association Football)

3. Travis Kelce (American Football)

4. Ja Morant (Basketball)

5. Harry Kane (Association Football)

6. Novak Djokovic (Tennis)

7. Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis)

8. Rachin Ravindra (Cricket)

9. Shubman Gill (Cricket)

10. Kyrie Irving (Basketball)

Gill's stellar year in numbers

Gill leads the batting charts in one-day cricket with 1584 runs, including 5 hundreds and 9 fifties at an average of over 63.

He also became the fifth Indian batter to smash a double hundred in 50-overs cricket this year. He's amassed 230 runs in Tests so far this year and 102 in T20Is.

Recognition from ICC

His form in one-day cricket helped him dethrone Pakistan skipper Babar from the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. Gill is only the fourth Indian batter to be ranked No. 1 in

He was also named ICC's Player of the Month for September ahead of the likes of Mohammed Siraj and David Malan.

Not just in international cricket, the 24-year-old is also making waves in the Indian domestic circuit these days. Gill was named captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya left the franchise to return to Mumbai Indians last month. Gill will be the youngest captain in IPL 2024.