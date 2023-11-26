 Video: Shubman Gill Interacts And Clicks Pictures With Families Of 26/11 Martyrs, Pays Heartfelt Tribute
Indian opening batter Shubman Gill was present at the 26/11 martyrs event on Sunday in Mumbai

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Shubman Gill present at the 26/11 martrys event. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill made an appearance at the 26/11 martyrs event conducted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. Gill, the right-handed batter, donned a brown suit, and was seen clicking pictures with the families of the martyred soldiers of the tragic incident held back in 2008.

The events of November 26th November, 2008 shook the country to no end as 10 Pakistan terrorists infiltrated in South Mumbai via the sea and initiated indiscriminate attacks in the notable parts of the city, claiming approximately 166 lives and injuring over 300.

At least 10 people were killed at the renowned Leopold Cafe, including a news reporter from Reuters. The planting of bombs in a couple of taxis also caused the death of 5 individuals and injured 15. A number of innocent people lost their lives as the terrorists attacked the renowned Taj Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and the Cama Hospital. Ajmal Kasab was the only alive member of the group caught by the police personnel and was hanged in 2012.

Shubman Gill's promising 2023 World Cup campaign:

Contrary to massive expectations, Gill could not set the 2023 World Cup on fire, but still had a promising run, hammering 354 runs in 9 matches at 44.25. The Punjab-born batter missed the first 3 matches of the campaign due to dengue.

The youngster returned to the line-up for the game against Pakistan, but couldn't score much. Gill looked on track for a daddy hundred against New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai before exiting the stage due to cramps. The final against Australia saw him register a single-figure as the hosts lose the final.

