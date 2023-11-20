'Been Almost 16 Hours But Still Hurts': Shubman Gill Posts Emotional Tweet After India Lose World Cup Final

India opener Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after the team's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday night.

Gill was one of the several Indian batters who flopped with the bat, scoring just 4 runs in the team's below-par total of 240 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Aussies comfortably overhauled the target thanks to Travis Head's sublime 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 58.

The sadness was visible in the faces of the Indian players after the match. Some players like Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj found is hard to control their tears after India suffered their one and only defeat in the tournament at the final hurdle.

Shubman heartbroken after defeat

Gill is still not able to cope with the loss and took to social media to express his feelings and thanks the Indian cricket fans for their love and support.

"Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication.

"To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind," Gill tweeted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's wait for the next ICC title continues

India were on a 10-match winning streak in the World Cup before they locked horns against the Australia in the summit clash.

Pat Cummins's team stopped the Indian juggernaut from ultimate glory in Ahmedabad to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

India's long wait for an ICC trophy will now continue with the last title coming under MS Dhoni in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

India's next assignment is only a couple of days away as they will take on Australia once again in a three-match T20I series from November 22.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)