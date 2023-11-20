CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Named Captain Of ICC Team Of The Tournament, Virat Kohli & Mohammed Shami Among 6 Indians

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
South Africa's Quinton de Kock signed off from ODI cricket in the best away possible, hitting 594 runs in 10 matches at 59.40. The left-hander also hammered 4 centuries in the process.
(Credits: Twitter)
The ICC has chosen Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team, having won 10 consecutive matches. He was also in supreme form with the bat with 597 runs in 11 games at 54.27.
Virat Kohli is the automatic choice for No.3, having hit top gear in the 2023 World Cup. The right-hander amassed 765 runs in 11 matches at 95.62 with 3 centuries and passed numerous records.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell also hit top gear in the tournament and is the undisputed No.4. Daryl Mitchell scored two centuries in the World Cup and finished with 552 runs in 10 matches at 69.
KL Rahul continued his supreme form from Asia Cup 2023, striking 452 runs in 11 innings. Rahul's glovework, barring the final, was also top class.
At No.6 is the game-changer Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie all-rounder had a tournament to remember, hammering 400 runs in 9 innings. Maxwell also mustered the innings of his life against Afganistan.
India's Ravindra Jadeja has been slotted in at No.7. While Jadeja couldn't get the runs coming, he did take 16 scalps in 11 matches at 24.87 at an excellent economy rate of 4.25.
Jasprit Bumrah was arguably the most consistent fast bowler in the tournament. Bumrah finished the 4th highest wicket-taker for the tournament, taking 20 scalps in 11 innings at 18.65.
Dilshan Madushanka is the only Sri Lankan in the playing XI. The left-arm seamer produced some brilliant swing bowling in the tournament, finishing with 21 scalps in 9 matches at 25 apiece.
Aussie spinner Adam Zampa was arguably the most important bowler for them throughout the tournament. Zampa ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 scalps in 11 matches at 22.39.
Mohammed Shami proved to be the most lethal bowler of all. He came in midway through the tournament as an injury replacement of Hardik Pandya and finished with 24 wickets in 7 matches at 10.70.
