IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey To Glenn Maxwell, Duo Embrace After Team India's Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023

Virat Kohli gives a signed jersey to the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share some comforting words after Australia upstaged India in the 2023 World Cup final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli embrace at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Maxwell hit the winning runs to propel Australia to a seven-wicket victory.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share an excellent bond, given they are also teammates in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli deservedly received the Player of the Tournament award for hammering 765 runs in 11 matches. Kohli also passed the milestone of 49th and 50th ODI ton.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century before falling to Pat Cummins at a crucial juncture. However, it was not enough to give India a good target.

(Credits: Twitter)

A dejected Virat Kohli walks past the coveted World Cup trophy.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Australian Players Elated After Record 6th Title Win; Check Celebration...
Find out More