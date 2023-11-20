IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey To Glenn Maxwell, Duo Embrace After Team India's Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Virat Kohli gives a signed jersey to the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share some comforting words after Australia upstaged India in the 2023 World Cup final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli embrace at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Maxwell hit the winning runs to propel Australia to a seven-wicket victory.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share an excellent bond, given they are also teammates in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli deservedly received the Player of the Tournament award for hammering 765 runs in 11 matches. Kohli also passed the milestone of 49th and 50th ODI ton.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century before falling to Pat Cummins at a crucial juncture. However, it was not enough to give India a good target.
(Credits: Twitter)
A dejected Virat Kohli walks past the coveted World Cup trophy.
(Credits: Twitter)
