IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Australian Players Elated After Record 6th Title Win; Check Celebration Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles hand over the World Cup trophy to Pat Cummins.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pat Cummins holds the trophy high in joy. Cummins joined the elite list of Australian captains who have won the World Cup, including Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Clarke.
(Credits: Twitter)
David Warner kisses the World Cup trophy. The opener finished as Australia's highest run-getter with 535 runs in 11 innings with 2 centuries.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell celebrates with the World Cup trophy. Maxwell's match-winning century against Afghanistan was supposedly the turning point of Australia's campaign.
(Credits: Twitter)
Travis Head blasted a century as Australia successfully chased a tricky total of 241. Head also took a stunning catch in the 1st innings to dismiss Rohit Sharma and bowled 2 economical overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian players storm onto the field after Glenn Maxwell hits the winning runs. The Men in Yellow defeated India for the 2nd time in the World Cup final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc were outstanding on the night of the final, claiming 7 wickets between them.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Aussie captain brings the trophy into their dressing room.
(Credits: Twitter)
Adam Zampa celebrates with the coveted trophy. Zampa finished as Australia's highest wicket-taker in the competition with 23 scalps in 11 matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian players celebrate along with head coach Andrew McDonald. McDonald was also at the helm when Aussies won the WTC final in June.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!